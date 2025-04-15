Philadelphia weather: Severe weather moves through bringing colder temperatures

The Brief Don’t let temps in the upper 60s fool you as colder air is on the move and set to descend on the Delaware Valley. As that front moves in, colder air aloft has created some instability, meaning some thunderstorms have popped up.



A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties north of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, as a cold front moving into the area has created instability in the atmosphere.

What we know:

Tuesday started cloudy and warmed up quickly, into the upper 60s.

Strong winds have been an issue and the National Weather Service issued wind advisories for much of the region.

But, a cold front is on the move heading into the Delaware Valley and, coupled with the warmer temperatures, has created instability in the atmosphere.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for portions of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

Severe wind gusts were reported in the advancing storm along with penny-sized hail.

Impacts:

The NWS states that the impact to residents is possible damage to roofs, siding, trees toppled and power lines down.

Additionally, law enforcement reported wind damage at the Pottstown Limerick Airport, where a 56 mph wind gust was reported.

What's next:

On the back end of the system, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s overnight and only climb into the mid-50s on Wednesday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.