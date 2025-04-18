Philadelphia weather: Temps hop into the 80s with sunshine on Easter weekend

The Brief Temperatures will hop into the 80s on Easter weekend in Philadelphia with lots of sunshine. Spring-like conditions will follow in the week ahead, with staying in the 70s through midweek. The next chance of rain in the Philadelphia-area will be on Monday, stretching into Tuesday.



Philadelphia is in for an Easter treat this weekend as temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The pleasant holiday weekend will continue in the days ahead with temperatures expected to be deadlocked in the 70s through midweek.

Forecasters say the next chance of rain will be Monday into Tuesday, with nighttime showers that will eventually lead to dry sunshine.

What we know:

A sun-splashed Friday with temperatures reaching the mid-70s will set the stage for a stellar Easter weekend in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Sue Serio expects temperatures on Saturday to soar into the low-80s with plenty of sunshine to make conditions feel more like June.

The pleasant weather pattern will continue on Easter Sunday with even more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s.

The only snag in an otherwise near-perfect stretch of spring weather will be on Monday night into Tuesday, with showers expected on both days.

Conditions will bounce back into the 70s with sunshine by midweek.

What you can do:

Download the FOX LOCAL app to stay up-to-date on the latest forecasts from the FOX 29 Weather Authority.