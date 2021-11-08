Philadelphia welcomes international travelers as travel ban is lifted

International visitors are now allowed back in the United States after a near 20-month ban, due to the pandemic and it’s one more step toward getting back to normal.

"Most visitors that were not allowed into the U.S. since March 2020 are now able to enter, as long as they’re vaccinated and have proof of a negative COVID test," explained Philadelphia International Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Traffic will take time to pick back up. Among PHL’s biggest carriers, American had one international flight arrive Monday, from London, while Delta had none. But, both say they’ve seen big increases in bookings since the lift was announced six weeks ago. American says bookings for short haul international travel are at the same or higher levels than 2019.

MORE HEADLINES:

Airlines say travelers need to enable text message notifications to get the latest on potential flight changes and check in often. But, make no mistake – Philly relies on international travel and having it back is a big deal.

"You know, there are so many businesses that are headquartered in Philadelphia and in a foreign country. And, to be able to get that business flowing again? And, to have that travel going back-and-forth? It’s more than just visiting friends and relatives. It’s getting that business travel back on track," Redfern added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter