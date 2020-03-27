Philadelphia will use Temple University's Liacouras Center as coronavirus overflow site

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday that the city has been given permission by Temple University to use the Liacouras Center and other areas as overflow facilities for COVID-19 patients if needed.

The building, which is located on the the 1700 block of Broad Street in North Philadelphia, will be outfitted with beds and supplies should the hospital city's hospital system become strained.

"I sincerely hope we never have to use the supplies or the space, but we will be ready if we do," Mayor Kenney said.

This news comes a day after the Kenney announced that negotiations to use the decommissioned Hahnemann Hospital as a spill over facility fell apart.

(Photo by Temple University/Collegiate Images via Getty Images)

Mayor Kenney applauded Temple President Richard Englert and Board Chair Mitch Morgan for helping the city expand their healthcare facilities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"They did not hesitate when called and I am very grateful for their assistance and leadership as we fight this epidemic," Kenney said.

Advertisement

Mayor Kenney said the city will continue to search for locations to use as additional quarantine space, isolation space and hospital beds.

RELATED

Philadelphia ends negotiations with Hahnemann Hospital for expanded COVID-19 facility

'Unconscionable greed': City leaders accuse Hahnemann owner of prioritizing profit over coronavirus patients

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP