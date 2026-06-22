Philadelphia woman pleads guilty to voting twice in 2024 presidential election

The Brief Miya Pack of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2024 presidential election. She faces up to five years in prison and will be sentenced October 1. The case was investigated by the FBI and local election officials.



Miya Pack, a 40-year-old Philadelphia woman, pleaded guilty Monday to voting more than once in the 2024 presidential election, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Pack was registered to vote in Bergen County, New Jersey since around 2004 but had not previously voted there until October 2024.

What they’re saying: According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Pack voted in person at an early voting location in Bergen County on October 26, 2024, then cast another ballot in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania on Election Day, November 5, 2024.

Pack admitted to the double voting during her change of plea hearing before United States District Judge Joshua D. Wolson.

Legal consequences and next steps

What's next:

Pack was charged by indictment in September 2025 and pleaded guilty Monday.

She is scheduled to be sentenced October 1 and faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with help from the Office of the Superintendent of Elections for Bergen County and the Office of Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what sentence Pack will receive or whether additional details about her actions will be revealed at sentencing.