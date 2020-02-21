Philadelphia woman thrown baby shower inspired by 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

In West Philadelphia born and raised, or should we say in North Philadelphia, a mom-to-be's baby shower got flipped and turned upside down.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' inspired baby shower was thrown for Chaunae Berry, 28, who grew up in the city's Logan section, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. She was only four when the show went off the air but says she loved watching reruns with her dad.

“My dad is a big Will Smith fan because he’s from Philly,” she said of the rapper and actor, who was born and raised in West Philadelphia (where on the playground he spent most of his days). “Anybody from Philly we try to support — Kobe, Meek Mill, everybody," she told the Inquirer.

Chaunae Berry pictured with her boyfriend, Darnell Moore, and their daughter Aubree. Credit: da_rhondakay Twitter

This is Berry's second child. Her baby boy is due March 11.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP