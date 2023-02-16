Philadelphia Zoo announces birth of 2 threatened sloth bear cubs

The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a new adorable duo.

The zoo announced the birth of two threatened sloth bear cubs born on January 2.

The cubs were born to 10-year-old bear mom Kayla and 10-year-old dad Bhalu, marking the second successful birth of the species at the zoo in the last four years.

The zoo's animal team is monitoring their health and their interactions with Kayla.

Zoo officials say the sex of the cubs has not yet been determined and names have not yet been chosen.

According to the zoo, sloth bears are found in lowland forests in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. They are considered a vulnerable species due to habitat loss, poaching and conflicts between humans and wildlife.

An exhibit highlighting the new cubs will open at the zoo in April.