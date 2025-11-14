Philadelphia zoo mourns loss of beloved lioness Tajiri

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Zoo's beloved lioness, Tajiri, has passed away at the age of 15. Tajiri was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. The zoo says they will be monitoring the well-being of her partner, Makini.



The Philadelphia Zoo is mourning the loss of Tajiri, a cherished African lioness who captivated visitors and staff alike.

What we know:

The zoo's animal care team noticed a change in Tajiri's appetite and conducted a medical examination. The veterinary team discovered she had an aggressive form of cancer, leading to the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

At 15 years old, Tajiri was considered geriatric, with lions in zoos typically living 15-20 years, according to the Philadelphia Zoo. The life expectancy of lions in the wild is 10-14 years.

Tajiri joined the Philadelphia Zoo in January 2012 and was known for her impressive hunting skills. She was one of the first cats at Big Cat Falls to use the feeding pole, showcasing her agility and strength.

What they're saying:

"Tajiri was one of a kind. She was fierce, spunky, and fearless," said Animal Care Specialist Michelle S. Whether she was doing a little wiggle before climbing the feed pole with ease, or stalking and chasing Makini around their habitat, her energy would always shine through and bring a smile to my face. Tajiri will be greatly missed, and we will take exceptional care of Makini for her."

"I spent a lot of time with Tajiri when she first came to the Zoo," added Senior Veterinary Tech Jenna H. "She was always a super engaged and a very fun cat to work with. She LOVED any toys and enrichment we would give her. Her favorite items were big cardboard boxes. She would move them all around and would hide behind them to play. If we gave her other boxes and paper items, she would have so much fun destroying them and then sitting proudly atop of her work."

Tajiri's legacy and impact

Tajiri was born at the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin and became a beloved member of the Philadelphia Zoo family. She and her partner, Makini, welcomed four female cubs in 2014 as part of a breeding program. The zoo says they are committed to ensuring Makini's well-being during this transition.

Tajiri served as an ambassador for her species, raising awareness about African lions, which are classified as vulnerable due to habitat loss and hunting.