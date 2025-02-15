Philadelphians celebrate the City of Brotherly Love on 215 Day

The Brief The day after the Super Bowl parade, the city is still in celebration mode. Saturday was 215 Day and Philadelphia hosted several celebrations to honor Philly’s original area code of 215.



The Please Touch Museum held an event for children to celebrate Philadelphia.

Encouraging young and old to embrace all that is great about the city, some events from the day included a mascot meet-and-greet, a live Mural Arts painting demonstration and a Rocky training camp, all to showcase how great the city is.

What we know:

The 215 Day is a celebration of all things Philly and The Please Touch Museum was bustling with activity, encouraging young and old to surround themselves in the culture of the city.

The Philly Surfers dance group is helping youth get involved in teaching kids in the city how to bust a move.

We asked the group what Philadelphia means to them and one of the dancers, Damon Holley, replied, "What doesn’t it mean to us? Between the city, the people, sports, the food, the entertainment, the elders, the youth - Philly is everything to us."

Reasons to love Philly:

Also at the museum was artist Brian Mills.

Despite Mills being born in California and now currently living in Delaware, he says the city means everything to him.

"Philly is like my second home. Philly to me is coming together. You got the people, you got the culture, especially as an artist, there is a lot of dope creatives in the city," says Mills.

One of the major parts of Philly culture is sports, and, currently, the Philadelphia Eagles are bringing the entire region together with their recent Super Bowl victory.

Brittany Poole, of West Philadelphia, says, "Philly is my heart, Philly is my home, the City of Brotherly Love. Go Birds!"

Big picture view:

The beauty of Philly and what makes the 215 even more special is that, no matter if you are born here or just recently calling this place home, the city will always take you in with open arms.

Allyson Bragg, a former Bostonian who now lives in Cherry Hill, says, "Philly just reminds me of home, the city life, the people, the culture, the great food. It just makes me feel at home."