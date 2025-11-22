Philadelphia's Christmas Village shows off new attractions in preview weekend

article

The Brief Philadelphia's Christmas Village and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market kicked off for a preview weekend with new attractions. Organizers report it was one of the most visited preview weekends. The market will reopen on Thanksgiving and run through Christmas Eve.



Philadelphia is buzzing with holiday spirit as the Christmas Village and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market kicked off this weekend in Center City.

Philadelphia's holiday market returns

What we know:

The Christmas Village and holiday market have become a beloved annual tradition, drawing families and friends from near and far. This year, new attractions include a Philly-themed Christmas pyramid at Love Park, a German tradition dating back to the 16th century. Organizers say it's the biggest Christmas market in North America this season.

New this year, the market will feature 30 vendors in the Wanamaker Building. Shoppers can enjoy hot, mulled wine, known as glühwein, a staple at German Christmas markets.

Local perspective:

Many visitors, including Joseph Chaves from Monroe, NJ, and Tara Hurst from Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, expressed their love for the festive atmosphere. "This is very nice and it’s very like relaxed," said Chaves. Hurst added, "We love the Christmas time and festivities."

Unique shopping experiences

What they're saying:

Emma Zielinski, owner of Chainmail Unclaimed, offers mystery packages sold by weight, ranging from $10 to $40. "It could be an iPhone, we’ve had tablets and AirPods," said Zielinski. Shoppers like David Dan and Faith Farrell from Horsham enjoy the thrill of these blind boxes, describing them as "very cool."

Why you should care:

The market not only provides a festive shopping experience but also supports local vendors and offers unique gifts perfect for the holiday season. From collectible mugs filled with honey mead to mystery packages, there's something for everyone.

