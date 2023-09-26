Philadelphia's interim Police Commissioner John Stanford discusses city's safety concerns

In an interview with FOX 29, Philadelphia Police Department’s interim Police Commissioner, John Stanford, opened up about the city’s safety concerns and his plan to help.

After being sworn into the acting commissioner role following the departure of Danielle Outlaw, Stanford said he is "ready to do the work."

Though he explained homicides are down 19 percent and shooting victim numbers are down 24 percent, questions and concerns arise as the community may still feel the violence is at high, including his own parents.

"My parents live in this city and going back to the original point, if they don’t feel safe, then my work isn’t done." said Stanford.

When asked if his parents feel safe in Philadelphia, he responded, "No they don’t, And that's a part where they see the crime that's happening. And listen, they understand the work that's being done and so their level of safety is not where it needs to be."

From moving some administrative staff to the streets to gaining help from the City Council to recruit and train new members for the police academy, Stanford said his goal is to be present and show support to the community.

Stanford joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2002 and has since held several titles within the ranks including Inspector and Commanding Officer of the Internal Affairs Division.

After being born and raised in Philadelphia and a cop for 22 years, Stanford described how his personal connection to the city helps.

"Going through the ranks in this department, this organization knowing the struggles and being in various assignments and understanding what they deal with each day," said Stanford.

Stanford said he wants to be the permanent commissioner, but ultimately the decision will be made by the next mayor following the November elections.