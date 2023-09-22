John Stanford named interim commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department

article

First Deputy Police Commissioner John M. Stanford has been elevated to serve as the Philadelphia Police Department's interim commissioner following the departure of Danielle Outlaw.

Mayor Jim Kenney made the announcement Friday, calling Stanford an "excellent and effective leader." Stanford joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2002 and has since held several titles within the ranks including Inspector and Commanding Officer of the Internal Affairs Division.

"It is both an honor and a blessing to have been chosen to serve as the Interim Police Commissioner," Stanford said in a statement. "I am fully aware of the tremendous responsibility that comes with this position, and I am committed to serving the people of Philadelphia and the members of our department with dedication and fairness."

As part of the departmental shuffle, former Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore will move to Stanford's old role of First Deputy Commissioner. Like Stanford, Vanore has been a longtime member of the Philadelphia Police Department and has held several titles since joining the force in 1990.

"It is an honor to work alongside the brave men and women of this department, who demonstrate unwavering commitment to public safety and community service," Vanore said.

Outlaw, Philadelphia's first Black female police commissioner, announced earlier this month that she was stepping down to take on a new position as deputy security chief at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Outlaw was forced to face several challenges during her three-year tenure as Philadelphia's top officer, including intense protests that broke out in Philadelphia and across the country in the summer of 2020 over the police killing of Black people.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve during Mayor Kenney’s administration and alongside each member of the Philadelphia Police Department," Outlaw after announcing her resignation said. "The hard work, resilience, and professionalism of our force is truly commendable."