Philadelphia’s largest city worker union vote to authorize strike

Philadelphia's largest municipal employee union, District Council 33, has voted to authorize a strike against the city.

The DC33 Executive Board announced Thursday that of the 3,398 votes counted, an overwhelming 2,949 of its members voted to strike, while only 449 members voted against the strike.

The decision gives DC33 leadership the ability to strike against the City of Philadelphia at any time.

The workers are calling on Mayor Cherelle Parker to give them a better offer as they say this is all ‘due to the City not presenting our members with a FAIR and AMICABLE contract proposal.'

The DC33's authorization to strike comes as SEPTA's largest union, TWU Local 234 also prepared for a possible strike, with over 5,000 drivers, mechanics, maintenance workers, and custodians set to walk off the job.

Related article

SEPTA is continuing to negotiate that contract deal.