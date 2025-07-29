Suspects impersonate police in Northwest Philly carjacking incident: police

The Brief Two carjacking incidents in Northwest Philly are under investigation, including one where police say the suspects impersonated law enforcement. The victim says a vehicle with police lights pulled him over, two suspects got out with black ski masks on, held the driver at gunpoint and took off with his car.



Northwest Detectives are investigating a carjacking that happened early Sunday morning, just before 4:30 a.m., involving alleged police impersonators.

What we know:

Police say a driver was getting onto Route One near Berkley Street, when a white SUV with police lights pulled him over.

Police say two men got out of the SUV, with black ski masks on, in vests labeled "POLICE," and took the driver out at gunpoint.

They sat him down, went through his car, and ultimately drove off with it, police say.

It was later recovered in the area of Abbottsford Homes.

Police say the suspected trio in this case may be behind other crimes.

"It’s too early to say, we’re looking at other incidents that may be related," said Captain John Ryan of Northeast Detectives. "No Philadelphia Police officer will be masked during the performance of their duties, period. So if you see that, that’s a warning sign and you should maybe continue driving, drive to the nearest police station, somewhere more safe."

Police are also investigating after they say a woman was sitting in her car at a gas station in the same area when she was carjacked by two armed men earlier this month.

Both incidents may not be connected.