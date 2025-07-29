Off-duty Philly officer stabbed: sources
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - According to Philadelphia Police Department sources, an off-duty officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was stabbed, PPD sources said.
The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.
What we don't know:
Philadelphia police did not say what condition the officer was in.
There was also no information on what sparked the incident or if anyone was in custody.