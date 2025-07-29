Off-duty Philly officer stabbed: sources

article

The Brief An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was stabbed, according to Philadelphia police sources. There was no official word on the officer’s condition or what triggered the incident.



According to Philadelphia Police Department sources, an off-duty officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was stabbed, PPD sources said.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia police did not say what condition the officer was in.

There was also no information on what sparked the incident or if anyone was in custody.