Off-duty Philly officer stabbed: sources

By
Published  July 29, 2025 5:37pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was stabbed, according to Philadelphia police sources.
    • There was no official word on the officer’s condition or what triggered the incident.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - According to Philadelphia Police Department sources, an off-duty officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was stabbed, PPD sources said.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia police did not say what condition the officer was in.

There was also no information on what sparked the incident or if anyone was in custody.

