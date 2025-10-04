Phillies aim to set strong tone in NLDS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

article

The Brief Game 1 starts Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, with Cristopher Sánchez vs. Shohei Ohtani. Phillies are slight favorites, with moneyline odds around –122, according to FOX Sports. Much of the matchup will hinge on bullpen depth, offensive consistency, and how both starters pitch under pressure.



The Phillies and Dodgers open their National League Division Series with contrasting strengths — Philadelphia’s balanced roster and home-field edge against Los Angeles’ dominant arms and postseason pedigree.

Phillies & Dodgers face off

What we know:

The Dodgers have named Shohei Ohtani as their Game 1 starter, set to make his postseason pitching debut, according to True Blue LA. He posted a 2.87 ERA over 47 innings this season, striking out 62 and walking just nine. The Phillies counter with left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who’s been a workhorse for them this year.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as slight favorites at –122 on the moneyline, with Los Angeles at +102. The run line favors Philadelphia at –1.5, and total runs are set around 7.

The Phillies enter the postseason having clinched the NL East in dramatic fashion — on a 10th-inning sacrifice fly by J.T. Realmuto in a 6–5 win over the Dodgers. Their regular season battles included a 4–2 edge over L.A.

Los Angeles enters with a strong rotation: Blake Snell is set to start Game 2, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to take Game 3. They’ll also lean on bullpen options like Clayton Kershaw, who is back in the mix.

Keys to Game 1

Control the early innings — Ohtani and Sánchez are capable of dominant stretches, and early offense will pressure the opposing bullpen.

Bullpen depth — The team that can ride its relievers the hardest may steal the opener.

Timely hitting — With elite pitching on both sides, two-out or extra-base hits could decide the game.

Home crowd energy — Citizens Bank Park can be a force; the Phillies will want to capitalize early.

How to watch

Game 1 is Saturday at 6:38 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, and you can watch it on TBS, truTV, or stream it via HBO Max.