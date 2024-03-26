Phillies’ Bryce Harper expecting baby no. 3 with wife Kayla Harper

article

"3 for 3" That’s how Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper announced that he and his wife Kayla Harper are expecting their third child together.

The couple announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post. The IG post featured a sweet image of the two embracing each other as Bryce holds Kayla's baby bump while kissing her forehead.

They captioned it, "3 for 3"with a heart emoji seemingly poking at the coincidence between his jersey number and his status as a soon-to-be father of three.

The Phillies right fielder has been married to his high school sweetheart, Kayla, since 2016.

The MLB couple are already parents to son Krew Aron, born in August 2019, and daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.

The two kids were seen holding pictures of a sonogram in the carousel of photos in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

The joyful news comes just two days before the Phillies home opener game, Thursday.

Congratulations to the Harpers!