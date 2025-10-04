Phillies drop Game 1 of NLDS after Dodger comeback, Henández home run

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday. The Dodgers came from behind thanks to Teoscar Hernández's 3-run home run in the seventh inning. Phillies starter Christopher Sánchez struck out eight in 5.2 innings.



A late-inning home run from Teoscar Hernández brought the Los Angeles Dodgers all the way back Saturday night, as they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series by a score of 5-3.

What we know:

The Phillies came out swinging, tagging two-way star Shohei Ohtani for three runs in the second inning, in Ohtani's first postseason start on the mound. Catcher JT Realmuto hit a two-run triple. Center fielder Harrison Bader drove him in with a sacrifice fly two batters later. But the Phillies wouldn't go on to score again.

SUGGESTED: Bryce Harper, wife Kayla welcome 4th child days before Phillies playoff push

On the mound for the Phillies, Christopher Sanchez looked dominant through 5.2 innings, striking out eight. But Dodger Kiké Hernández — who hit just .203 in the regular season — came up clutch with a two-run double, knocking Sanchez out of the game. The backbreaker came in the seventh inning, again with two outs. Hernández launched a fastball from Matt Strahm 394 feet into right-center, giving the Dodgers the lead.

The Phillies mounted a comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning, loading the bases before pinch hitter Edmundo Sosa popped out to deep center field.

What's next:

The Phillies are off on Sunday before Game 2 in Philadelphia on Monday. Jesús Luzardo is expected to take the mound for the Phils against Blake Snell for the Dodgers.