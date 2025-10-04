Bryce Harper, wife Kayla welcome 4th child days before Phillies playoff push

The Brief Bryce and Kayla Harper welcomed their first child this week. Hayes Three Harper was born on Oct. 2. Bryce Harper is scheduled to bat third in Saturday's NLDS Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.



It's a boy! Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper welcomed their fourth child this week.

What we know:

The Harpers shared the announcement on Instagram on Saturday.

"Decided to add more chaos to Red October," the couple wrote in their post.

Hayes Three Harper was born on Oct. 2, according to the post. He was 7 pounds 8 ounces and 20 inches long.

In the photo, Hayes is seen in a Phillies onesie next to a stuffed Phillie Phanatic.

Birth announcement for Hayes Three Harper, Bryce and Kayla Harper's fourth child. (Credit kayy.harper via Instagram)

Dig deeper:

Hayes now joins his older sisters Brooklyn and Kamryn, and his older brother Krew.

What's next:

The Harpers' announcement came just hours before the Phillies were set to start their first game of the 2025 MLB postseason.

The Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:38 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Congratulations to the Harper family!