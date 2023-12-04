Expand / Collapse search

Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson through 2025 season

Published 
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Manager Rob Thomson #59 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks across the field after making a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game One of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies have extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2025 season, the team announced Monday. 

Thomson, 60, took over as Phillies manager in 2022 after the team fired former manager Joe Girardi. 

Since then, Thomson has amassed a 155-118 record including a World Series appearance and a trip to the National League Championship Series. 

Thomson, who has become affectionately known as ‘Philly Rob’ and ‘Topper,' has a 19-11 career postseason record as Phillies manager. 