Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson through 2025 season

The Philadelphia Phillies have extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Thomson, 60, took over as Phillies manager in 2022 after the team fired former manager Joe Girardi.

Since then, Thomson has amassed a 155-118 record including a World Series appearance and a trip to the National League Championship Series.

Thomson, who has become affectionately known as ‘Philly Rob’ and ‘Topper,' has a 19-11 career postseason record as Phillies manager.