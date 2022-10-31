Phillies fans sell out thousands of tickets to watch World Series games at Wells Fargo Center

Phillies fans are chomping at the bit to be part of the World Series action in any way possible!

While some lucky fans claimed a seat inside Citizens Bank Park, most will be on the edge of their seats at home or a local bar. However, others will get the unique experience of watching just steps from the stadium.

Six thousands fans will watch Game 3 and 4 shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow Philly lovers from the bars inside Well Fargo Center after selling out the two-night event.

Right across the street from some potentially historical games, and hopefully nights full of celebration.

A limited number of special tailgating packages are still available for Monday night's game, but are also sold out for Tuesday and Wednesday night.

For more information, check out the Wells Fargo Center website.