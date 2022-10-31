'Never seen a crowd like this': Rob Thomson shows love for Phillies fans as World Series comes home

It's about to get very, very loud in Philadelphia this week - just the way Rob Thomson likes it!

The Phillies are back home to host the Astros for Game 3 after tying up the World Series 1-1 in Houston last week.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn caught up with the team's manager Rob Thomson at Citizens Bank Park just hours before first pitch Monday night.

Despite a very important game on the very near horizon, the fans appear to be on top of Thomson's mind.

"I've never seen a crowd like this, I can tell you that," he said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Love them or hate them, Philadelphia sports fans support their teams at all costs.

"The crowd is unbelievable here," Thomson said. "I've never seen anything louder. They are loud from pitch one to the last pitch of the game."

When asked about the outcome of Monday night's game, Thomson said he can't predict winner.

"We’ll be prepared," he said. "We’re gonna compete, and these guys are gonna play their tails off."