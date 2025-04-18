Phillies host priceless VIP experience for local challenger team

The Brief Phillies Pitcher Matt Strahm and his wife Megan host a special surprise for a local special needs baseball team. The couple teamed up with Victus Sports to create custom fitted gloves for the players and coaches. The Newtown Angels also got to experience a VIP ballpark tour of Citizens Bank Park.



The Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm and his wife, Megan, hosted a home run experience for a local challenger team, with a VIP tour at the ballpark and a special, customized baseball gift.

What we know:

The Phillies hosted a VIP ballpark tour for a local challenger team, the Newtown Angels. The special experience included a surprise for the team of young adults with special needs prepared for them by Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm and his wife Megan.

Matt said his family started attending the Angels' games back in 2023.

"They invited us out to a game Sunday night. We watched them and fell in love with them. It was a no-brainer," said Matt. "They’re the happiest people on Earth, so to make them happier it’s kind of crazy. They’re going to talk about it for weeks and every time I show up to the field, they’re all going to show me their gloves so it’s cool."

"They truly are like just a light in our lives, like I couldn’t imagine possibly giving to a better foundation," said Megan.

What they're saying:

The Strahm Family teamed up with Victus Sports to outfit the Newtown Angels players and coaches with custom baseball gloves, belts and hats.

"Oh we’re excited, we love it. Every time we give them products, we see their faces light up. That’s just the best thing we can do man, and all of the things we get to do as a company, this is probably what means the most," said Jared Smith, Founder of Victus Sports. "We got the customization for every player, whether it’s their position, belts all the different things. We do full uniforms, baseball bats, get them all kitted out ready for the season."

The team’s reaction to the surprise was priceless. As they filed into the Media Room, each one of them gave Matt a fist bump.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Priceless reactions:

After finding their customized gloves etched with their last name or nickname, the Angels players had a chance to do a Q&A with Matt.

"It says "Super Nate" because it’s my own superhero character. I didn’t know the folks made this, and I was like ‘How did they know’ I was Super Nate because it’s my own superhero character. I’m feeling so much happier," said Nate Conley. "I’m meant for baseball you know. I hit home runs sometimes. I’m a great batter and then I take second bases."

"Their reactions so far when you see the excitement on their face. The questions that they ask, interaction with Tom McCarthy and also with Greg, being able to see the people they know about with the Phillies has been spectacular," said Coach Gary Brooks. "A couple years ago when Matt started coming to the game with his wife Megan and their child Wren, it’s been great to have them support the whole organization and be able to come up and have a local baseball player whose been such a great Phillies star. Just a big thank you to the Phillies organization and the Strahm family for hosting us down here."

Big picture view:

The special needs baseball program is run by the Newtown Edgmont Little League in Newtown Square. If you’d like to catch a Newtown Angels game, the team plays 5 p.m. Sunday nights in June and July at Gable Park.