Sports card company offers 'Phillies Karen' $5,000 for home run ball, but there's a catch

A Phillies fan has come under fire over the last week after she was seen at a game in Miami, confronting a man in the stands over a home run ball. The internet has dubbed the woman "Phillies Karen," after videos of the altercation went viral. Now, a sports card company is offering $5,000 for the ball, but only if the "Phillies Karen" signs it "I'm sorry."



After a woman was seen at a Philadelphia Phillies game last week berating another fan over a home run ball that he tried to give to his son, one sports card company is trying to get the ball back for the boy, and offering top dollar for it. But, there's a catch.

The Harrison Bader home run ball

The backstory:

The viral incident happened in the fourth inning of the Phillies' game against the Marlins in Miami on Sept. 5. After Harrison Bader launched a ball into the left field seats, as is expected at any baseball game, a mob of people went after the ball. One man came out with the ball, and he walked back to give the ball to his son.

That's when the "Phillies Karen," as she's been called online, stormed up to the man and demanded the ball back. The man eventually took the ball back from his son and gave it up.

It all worked out for the boy in the end, though. After the game, the Phillies shared photos on X of Bader giving the boy a signed bat.

What we know:

But one sports card company isn't satisfied yet. Blowout Cards wants to get the ball back for the boy. And they've offered the "Phillies Karen" $5,000 for the souvenir.

But they don't want the ball back without her signature, of course. Specifically, the company's offered to pay for the ball only if she signs it "I'm sorry."

"Our offer is official and the offer is firm," the company wrote on its website.

"The one thing we absolutely do know, without question," the company wrote, "is who absolutely needs that baseball in his new Harrison Bader collection."