Phillies legends unveil new e-gaming room at the 24th PAL Center in Philadelphia

The Phillies and MLB unveiled plans to build an e-gaming room at the 24th Police Athletic League (PAL) Center in Philadelphia.

"Major League Baseball and Phillies Charities is committing $50,000," said April Brown, VP of Social Responsibility at MLB. "It’s the most important work we’re able to do off the field. The 24th PAL Center builds long-term, lasting relationships hand-in-hand with the community. You literally sit in the community and help to nurture and keep youth safe."

Phillies Legend Cole Hamels and Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner surprised the children and staff of the PAL Center in the Port Richmond neighborhood immediately following the announcement.

"There are always people who are thinking about them. There’s always hope, but you have to be able to express that and be able to show it. I think this right here today really does show that there’s an importance behind their future," said Hamels, 2008 World Series Champion.

The PAL Center is a youth development organization providing fun, safe and free programs for children six to 18-years-old.

"They said there was going to be some special announcement, but they wouldn’t give me all the details, so I didn’t know what to really expect," said Officer Paul Pugh ,the director of the 24th PAL Center. "When I saw Cole Hamels come, Justin Turner come, the Clemente Family.. it was just a shock to me that they would have all of this, and Major League Baseball and the Phillies, all of them, would pretty much do this for the PAL Center. I think it’s a great thing."

Mason Bonislawski, 10, has been going to the PAL Center since last year and said meeting the star athletes left a big impression.

"I’m really happy," said Bonislawski, "because he’s just a really good baseball player when he played and I’m happy."

Hamels and Turner signed autographs and took pictures with the staff and children.

Also in attendance, the sons of late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente who MLB describes as one of the greatest humanitarians.

"You have the power to leave your own legacy in this community," said Roberto Jr. Clemente.

"I just want to leave you with two words, and repeat with me, I can and I will," said Luis Clemente.

This grant is part of the Fall Classic Legacy Initiative for the 2022 World Series. Since 2019, MLB has partnered with each host club in the World Series to create positive change and lasting legacies in those communities.