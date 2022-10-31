World Series: Wife fulfills promise to late husband by taking son to see Phillies in Game 3

Ramón Luis Santiago II was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan - a trait he undoubtedly passed on to his 6-year-old son and No. 1 Phillies fan, Tre.

"I actually think his greatest joy was the Phillies winning the World Series, the Eagles winning, and then maybe our marriage slightly below that," his wife Sharon explained.

The Phillies and Eagles were Ramón's life, and he made sure to bring Philadelphia with him wherever his job as a DEA special agent took him.

"Every country that we would go to, somehow he would always find an eagles fan," Sharon said. "He would find an Eagles fan, and next thing you know they were singing ‘Fly Eagles, Fly’ in another country."

Ramón was on top of the world: A job he loved, his dream girl, championship teams, and even a new baby boy! However, Ramon was left to face the toughest challenge of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"When Ramón had his chemo port put in, we equated it to Iron Man, because ten the button gives him powers," his wife said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Ramón's 18-month battle with cancer came to an end two weeks ago, just as the Phillies made their push for the playoffs. The 51-year-old died as he lived: proud of his Phillies, family and son.

"He passed the next day knowing that they had made it to the finals. It was crazy."

Sharon promised her husband that somehow, some way, if the Phillies made it to the World Series, she would take their son to a game.

"One of the last things I told him: If they go, I'm taking Tre to Philly," she said. "That was one of the last things I told him."

Over the weekend, FOX 29's Jason Martinez and his family went to surprise Sharon and Tre with tickets to game three.

Now, her World Series promise to Ramón is about to come true as her and their son Tre head to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 - and no doubt Ramón will be there with them too!

Jason says it was meaningful for him to have his family by his side as Tre's face lit up when he held the tickets in his hands.

"It was a gift for me to be able to involve my whole family," said Jason. "The true gift was just seeing the smiles on their faces, even for a moment."