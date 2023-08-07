Expand / Collapse search

Phillies-Nationals postponed Monday, double-header slated for Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 12: A General view of Citizens Bank Park in the rain after game was postponed due to weather between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on July 12, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Garfinkel

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies and Nationals Monday night game has been postponed due to incoming storms that forecasters say could bring heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Monday's game, which was slated to start at 7:10 p.m., will be made up Tuesday as part of a single-admission double header starting at 4:05 p.m. 

The team said tickets to Monday's game will not be valid for the single-admission double header. 

Tickets purchased from the Phillies – via phillies.com, MLB Ballpark App or over the phone – will be automatically credited to your Phillies ticket account in the amount of the ticket face value.

The rainout credit can be used to purchase tickets to any remaining 2023 regular season home game, based on availability.

Fans who purchased August 7 tickets on SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of Major League Baseball, will receive an automatic credit to their SeatGeek.com account.