Phillies-Nationals postponed Monday, double-header slated for Tuesday

The Phillies and Nationals Monday night game has been postponed due to incoming storms that forecasters say could bring heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Monday's game, which was slated to start at 7:10 p.m., will be made up Tuesday as part of a single-admission double header starting at 4:05 p.m.

The team said tickets to Monday's game will not be valid for the single-admission double header.

Tickets purchased from the Phillies – via phillies.com, MLB Ballpark App or over the phone – will be automatically credited to your Phillies ticket account in the amount of the ticket face value.

The rainout credit can be used to purchase tickets to any remaining 2023 regular season home game, based on availability.

Fans who purchased August 7 tickets on SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of Major League Baseball, will receive an automatic credit to their SeatGeek.com account.