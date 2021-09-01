Expand / Collapse search
Phillies-Nationals rained out; makeup game scheduled for Thursday

WASHINGTON - The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the Washington Nationals scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the Mid-Atlantic.

The game, the NL East rivals’ final meeting this year, will be made up Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Neither team immediately announced its pitching plans, but both could push their scheduled Wednesday starters back a day — right-hander Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.30 ERA) for Philadelphia and right-hander Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.13) for Washington.

The postponement also gives Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto an extra day of rest. Realmuto left Sunday’s game with left ankle soreness and has not played since. 

He had started at first base for the first time this season to fill the gap caused by a season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins. Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto could have played Tuesday, but with the possibility of a Wednesday rainout, he thought holding out the All-Star an extra day would be prudent.

