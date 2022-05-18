Double Duty: Aaron, Austin Nola's Dad cheers on sons as Phillies face Padres

A house divided by opposing baseball teams has been united by one man - A.J. Nola.

A.J. is the father of Philadelphia Phillies' ace pitcher Aaron Nola and San Diego Padres' catcher Austin Nola.

He follows both his boys from coast to coast, donning double jerseys at all times! However, the order switches depending on who is starting that game.

A.J. Nola dons double jerseys to cheer on his sons.

The Padres' jersey nabbed the top spot Tuesday as the team clenched a victory in game one of a three-game series in Philadelphia.

Win or lose, the Nola family doesn't hold a grudge.

"We all hung out at Aaron's apartment until midnight," A.J. said.

He says the brothers have loved the game since they were little.

"They woke up every day with a bat, or ball, or glove in their hand," he said.

The ultimate dream for this baseball-loving family is to have the brothers play for the same team.

A.J. says seeing Aaron pitch to Austin would be a "dream come true."

No matter what, the Nola brothers will always have their dad as their No. 1 fan.

"I just love watching them play, whether they are on the same team or not," he said.