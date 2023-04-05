Phillies move home opener to Friday due to forecast storms on Thursday

The Phillies have postponed their home opener against the Cincinnati Reds ahead of forecasted storms on Thursday afternoon and evening that could turn severe.

The team says the game will now be played a day later on Friday, April 7th at 3:05 p.m. All gates will open at 12:35 p.m. and tickets for April 6 game will be honored.

"After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Red to Friday," Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures will rise into the 80s on Thursday, but a cluster of storms could bring damaging winds and possible hail on top of drenching rain. Friday's forecast is expected to be in the 60s with considerable cloud cover.

The defending National League Champions will return to Citizens Bank Park with a record of 1-5, following Wednesday's loss to the New York Yankees.

Pregame festivities on Friday will begin at 2:15 p.m., according to the team, and all fans in attendance will receive a replica 2022 National League Champions Pennant.