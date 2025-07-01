Phillies postpone Tuesday night game due to weather: What you need to know

The Brief Severe weather pushing through the Delaware Valley forced the Philadelphia Phillies to postpone Tuesday night’s game. The Phillies will instead play a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, July 2nd.



The Phillies are forced to postpone Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres because of severe weather pushing through the region.

What we know:

Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts began pushing through the Delaware Valley Tuesday afternoon, forcing the Philadelphia Phillies to postpone their night game against the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, once the storms were set in motion.

What's next:

The Phillies announced the game against the Padres will be made up on Wednesday, July 2nd, as a doubleheader.

The first game, originally scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m., remains the same, with gates opening at 11:35 a.m. The second game will begin at 6:15 p.m. Gates for that event will open at 5:15 p.m.

Officials said the fireworks show will happen after the second game.

Tickets for the Tuesday night game will be valid for Wednesday night’s game at 6:15.

What you can do: