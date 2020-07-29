Phillies to resume season Saturday with doubleheader against Blue Jays

article

The Philadelphia Phillies will not resume their season until Saturday when they will play a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Phillies have yet to take the field again in the wake of their series with the Miami Marlins, who had over a dozen team members test positive for the coronavirus this week.

Since then, the Phillies have been taking steps to ensure the health and safety of players and coaches. Citizens Bank Park staff members thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the visiting facilities after the series against the Marlins concluded on Sunday. The Phillies series against the New York Yankees was also subsequently canceled.

For the second straight day, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that no Phillies players, coaches or staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Jayson Stark says a Sunday doubleheader 'makes sense,' because potential infections from the Marlins players would result in positive tests between Thursday and Saturday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP