MLB's Jennie Finch Classic brings top youth softball teams to University of Pennsylvania

The Brief The Jennie Finch Classic, Major League Baseball’s top youth softball tournament, is being held July 10-13 at the University of Pennsylvania. More than 200 athletes from 9 teams are competing, with the championship set for Monday. The event highlights elite girls ages 13-17 from MLB Youth Academies across the country.



The Jennie Finch Classic, Major League Baseball’s premier youth softball tournament, is underway at the University of Pennsylvania, featuring more than 200 athletes from 9 teams.

Big league dreams on the diamond in University City

What we know:

The Jennie Finch Classic is held every All-Star week and showcases elite players ages 13-17 from MLB Youth Academies across the country. The event is returning to All-Star Week for the eighth time and runs July 10-13 at the University of Pennsylvania.

The field includes teams from Houston, Kansas City, Compton, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington, D.C. Players compete in a round robin-style tournament, with the championship scheduled for Monday.

The tournament is named after Olympic gold medalist and USA Softball National Team legend Jennie Finch. It is designed to elevate the game for young athletes and give them a chance to play on a big stage, said Ruby Butler, manager of the Texas Rangers Youth Academy.

What they're saying:

"It’s really exciting I love traveling with the girls on the plane it’s really fun and all the bus rides we get to go with the girls on the other teams," said Gianna Roscco of the Texas Rangers Youth Academy.

"We are focused on more than just winning and competing and getting college exposure yes those things are important but we are here to elevate the game for all of these kids. Give them a chance to feel what’s it’s like to play on the big stage," said Butler.

"Getting into college first playing college softball and then eventually getting drafted into the AUSL," said Roscco.

"It’s really a select group of great girls all over the country. And you know I just take the competition and lean everything I can on the field," said Kellyn White of the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

Players are also enjoying All-Star weekend events in Philadelphia, including the HBCU Swingman Classic, All-Star Village and the Home Run Derby X.

The teams competing in the Jennie Finch Classic:

Houston Astros Youth Academy, Houston, Texas

Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, Kansas City, Missouri

MLB Compton Youth Academy, Compton, California

MLB New Orleans Youth Academy, New Orleans, Louisiana

P&G Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, Cincinnati, Ohio

Philadelphia Phillies Urban Youth Academy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Texas Rangers Youth Academy, Dallas, Texas

Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, Washington, D.C.

Baseball’s Commissioner’s Cup also underway

The Commissioner’s Cup, an annual 17U baseball tournament, is also taking place July 10-13 at several Philadelphia fields. Nine teams from MLB Youth Academies and Puerto Rico are competing in round robin games, with the championship at Tommy Lasorda Field at Meiklejohn Stadium at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Commissioner’s Cup teams:

Houston Astros Youth Academy, Houston, Texas

Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy, Kansas City, Missouri

MLB Compton Youth Academy, Compton, California

MLB New Orleans Youth Academy, New Orleans, Louisiana

Philadelphia Phillies Urban Youth Academy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

P&G Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, Cincinnati, Ohio

Puerto Rico Team MLB, Caguas, Puerto Rico

Texas Rangers Youth Academy, Dallas, Texas

Washington Nationals Youth Baseball, Washington, D.C.

The tournaments are part of Major League Baseball’s efforts to spotlight the next generation of talent and encourage youth participation in softball and baseball.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which teams will advance to the championship games or who the standout performers are so far.