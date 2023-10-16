Phillies Zach Wheeler and wife announce pregnancy ahead of NLCS start: 'No. 3 has entered the game'

The good news just keeps coming for Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler!

Last week, an epic NLDS clinch. This week, starting pitcher for Game 1 of the NLCS - all on top of some exciting family news!

Wheeler and his wife Dominique announced they were expecting baby No. 3 by sharing a picture on the field after the series-clinching win with the caption: "Baby #3 has entered the game!"

The couple has two other children, a boy and girl.

This winning season seems to be a bit of baby boom for the Phillies, with Aaron Nolan and Bryson Stott also expecting at the moment.