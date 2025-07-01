Philly 911 dispatchers to return to work for one week after city granted temporary restraining order

The City of Philadelphia has filed three preliminary injunctions in the Court of Common Pleas in relation to the District Council 33 work stoppage.

Water Department Injunction

According to the City of Philadelphia’s Compliance & Legislation Group Chair, Andrew Richman, the city filed an injunction to have its water department employees return to work.

"These employees perform critical functions on the maintenance and operation of water purification and waste management systems across the city of Philadelphia. The city sought this injunction because the potential failure of water treatment facilities, pump substations, and wastewater treatment plants creates an imminent threat to the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of people," said Richman.

911 Call Center Injunction

The second injunction filed targets the essential 911 call centers in Philadelphia.

The city was granted a one-week temporary restraining order which will allow or force 911 dispatchers to return to work.

"In this case, DC 33 represented employees who are assigned to the 911 call center will return to work," said the Compliance & Legislation Group Chair.

Mass Picketing Injunction

The last injunction filed was to stop DC 33 union members from blocking the city’s facilities.

"Members of DC 33 have engaged in unlawful blockage to city facilities across the city, going so far as to park their personal vehicles and city fleet vehicles in front of entrances to water treatment facilities to sign for sanitation facilities and to health care facilities. Prohibiting the city from accepting delivery of critical chemicals for water treatment, and for the public to deliver their trash and receive health care," said Richman.

What's next:

The District Council 33 union members will be on strike until a deal is reached with the city.

Mayor Cherelle Parker says the offer the city presented is "fair and fiscally responsible."

The mayor said the offer would have given District Council 33 the largest pay raise that a Philly mayor has ever extended in their first term in over 30 years.

This is an ongoing battle.