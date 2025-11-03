Philly area food pantries offer hope amid SNAP uncertainty

The Brief The Trump administration announced partial funding for SNAP, but details are unclear. Philadelphia Congress members are advocating for more than temporary solutions. Local food pantries are stepping up to address food insecurity amid the shutdown.



The Trump administration's announcement of partial funding for SNAP leaves many questions unanswered.

Food insecurity is a growing concern in Philadelphia as the government shutdown impacts SNAP benefits.

Local efforts to combat food insecurity

What we know:

SNAP will be partially funded, but it's unclear how much recipients will receive or when the funds will be available.

This uncertainty has prompted three Democratic Philadelphia Congress members—Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle, and Mary Gay Scanlon—to call for more than just temporary measures.

Meanwhile, local organizations are stepping up to fill the gap.

Bebashi Transition to Hope in West Philadelphia offers a full shopping experience for those in need, open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Linda Jackson from North Philadelphia expressed her gratitude, saying, "We come so far but you know? It’s a blessing that they have this for everybody."

The Pennsylvania GOP responded to the congressional tour with a statement criticizing the lawmakers' approach, saying, "If these lawmakers want SNAP and the rest of the federal government to be fully funded, they should probably stop using American lives as 'leverage' in their half-baked attempt to control the narrative."

Efforts in Delaware County

In Delaware County, Haverford Township is collecting donations at the township building through Friday, Nov. 7, to support area food pantries.

Dave Burman, Haverford Township Manager, emphasized the community's need, stating, "We are aware that folks in this community are definitely in need specially with the state and federal budget shutdown.. and they’re a gap that needs to be filled."

One recipient of these donations is the Memorial Church of God in Christ in Haverford, which welcomes anyone in need from Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pastor Daren Miller highlighted the growing demand, noting, "With snap benefits running out we can expect to see a lot of the same… we’ve been getting notifications that the crowds will rise and rightfully so."

What we don't know:

The specific amount of SNAP funding and the timeline for distribution remain unclear, leaving many recipients uncertain about their future support.