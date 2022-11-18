Philly bars and restaurants opening early for FIFA World Cup matches

article

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on FOX on Nov. 20. FOX Sports will air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App. While games could be watched at home, we've put together a list of places in Philadelphia where fans can watch the Unites States Men’s National Team play.

U.S.A. group stage matches are set for 2 p.m. There’s an eight-hour time-difference between Qatar and Atlanta.

Monday, Nov. 21 — USA vs. Wales at 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 – USA vs. England at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – USA vs. Iran at 2 p.m.

Here are some soccer-friendly bars for Philadelphia soccer fans to watch World Cup matches:

Fado Irish Pub

1500 Locust Street

Hours: Fado Irish Pub will open 30 minutes before 8 a.m. games. No reservations are available for FIFA World Cup matches.

Tir Na Nog

1600 Arch Street

Hours: Opening early for all 8 a.m. World Cup matches.

The Black Sheep Pub

247 South 17th Street

Hours: The Black Sheep Pub is home to Manchester United supporters' club of Philly, and will open at 7:30 a.m. for Monday's England-Iran match. The bar will open early for all 8 a.m. games involving England.

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South Street

Hours: Brauhaus Schmitz will be open early for all 8 a.m. matches. On Nov. 25, the bar will host a watch party on South Street starting around noon.

The Plough And Stars

123 Chestnut Street

Hours: The Plough And Stars will open early for all 8 a.m. FIFA World Cup matches.

Notice a soccer-friendly restaurant or watch party missing from this list? Email to fox29.newsdesk@FOX.com