Philly businesses prepare for busy weekend of sports and high-profile events with extra security

Security is on high alert this weekend in Philadelphia ahead of several high-profile events.

Support for the Fightin Phils can be seen all over the city, with businesses displaying Phillies spirit and bars inviting in fans.

Along Broad Street, north and south barricades remain on the sidewalk.

"Trying to make sure they're not going too crazy and that they're just not destroying the place," said Bryan Chan. He’s a manager at Tradesman’s at 13th and Chestnut.

"We're definitely expecting a very hyped up, a very excited crowd, especially now that we're down to the wire," said Chan.

He says they're extra staffed and security ready.

"People are going to be day drinking and stuff like that beforehand, so we definitely want to make sure we have the appropriate staff just to handle any situations that may come up," said Chan. Multiple screens will allow fans to get the full day local of sports.

"Official Penn State bar of Center City so we got Penn State playing at 3:30 and then the Union is playing at 4 o’clock and the Phillies playing at 8:00," said Chan.

Also, in the city Saturday, President Biden and former President Barack Obama will be at the Liacouras Center with the Pennsylvania Democrats and Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Then, at noon on Sunday, Philadelphia's Veterans parade and festival.

"A lot going on that's for sure," said John Alfero-Kuronya. He’s most excited though about the World Series and the Union.

"I'm ecstatic. I was at Game 3 and Game 5 last night," said Alfero-Kuronya. He hopes security is heightened beyond greasing poles for fans who will hit the streets to celebrate.

"Definitely should have a little bit more parameters for safety to make sure everyone's safe and make sure no one's getting arrested or hurt," he said.

FOX 29 contacted the city and police about security measures and they have not, yet, responded.