Philly City Council passes law requiring stores to charge 10 cents for paper bags

Philadelphia shoppers will soon have to pay extra for paper bags as the city aims to reduce waste and encourage sustainable practices.

New fee for paper bags

Starting in January, Philadelphia stores will charge a minimum of 10 cents for each paper bag.

This new law follows the earlier ban on single-use plastic bags.

The goal is to push consumers toward using reusable bags, said Faran Savitz from Penn Environment.

"Although paper bags are not as harmful to our environment, not as harmful to our health as plastic bags they still do have an impact, they create waste there is material cost" said Savitz.

What they're saying:

"It’s ridiculous. I think food is high enough where you should get the bags free," said Deborah Vez, a shopper from Drexel Hill.

Meanwhile, Savitz emphasized the environmental impact of paper bags, stating, "They create waste there is material cost."

The new law was sponsored by City Councilmember Mark Squilla, who also led the city’s ban on plastic bags in 2021.

The council approved the measure in a 10–5 vote two weeks ago.

Concerns over the new law

The other side:

Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed concerns about the potential unintended consequences on the local economy and low-income residents.

She chose not to sign the bill, leaving it unsigned.

Some residents, like Luca from South Philly, feel the fee adds to the city's challenges, saying, "It’s almost as if they are trying to make it more difficult to live in the city."

What's next:

Retailers will retain the proceeds from the paper bag fees, which are set to begin in January.