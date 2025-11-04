Philly DA election: Krasner defeats Dugan to secure third term, AP projects

The Brief Incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner defeated former municipal judge Pat Dugan on Tuesday. Krasner has made criminal justice reform a hallmark of his eight years as DA. Krasner received endorsements from powerful unions, including District Council 33 and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.



Larry Krasner will remain Philadelphia's District Attorney after defeating Republican challenger Pat Dugan to secure his third term, the Associated Press projects.

What we know:

Krasner defeated former municipal court judge and military veteran Pat Dugan to remain Philadelphia's District Attorney.

It's the second time Krasner defeated Dugan this election cycle, after the two met in the Democratic primary election.

With no traditional Republican nominee, Dugan secured enough write-in votes during the Republican primary to appear on Tuesday’s ballot.

Dugan's efforts, however, were not enough to unseat Krasner in a city that hasn't elected a Republican district attorney since 1985.

The backstory:

First elected in 2017, Krasner has served as Philadelphia's top prosecutor during some of the most violent and turbulent times in the city's history. The number of homicides in the city has dropped over the course of his second term after topping out at 562 in 2021. Philadelphia police reported 269 homicides in 2024.

Krasner, 64, has touted his success reforming Philadelphia's criminal justice system while remaining tough on violent crime over the last eight years.

"He understands that the key to safety was reforming a broken criminal justice system is reforming an office that, for too long, let the powerful remain unaccountable," his campaign website reads.

Krasner secured endorsements from some of the city's largest unions, including District Council 33 and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.