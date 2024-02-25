Philly Fashion Week 2024 providing exposure for models, designers, cultures

Fashion was on full display at Live Casino in South Philly for Philly Fashion week.

FOX 29’s Greg Payne got the inside scoop on how the event provided exposure for models and designers of color.

"This is where we can showcase our work to the public because we work year round behind the scenes," said Madelange Laroche, Madelange Laroche Bridal Design Studio.

In the case of Madelange Laroche who is originally from Haiti, focuses on making sure brides in Philly and beyond are looking the best on their big day.

"I have little dresses, you can wear for the rehearsal dinner, if you want to go to the courthouse," said the designer.

From bridal gowns to authentic African styles, Philly fashion week has everything.

"I’m just so blessed to be here working with these beautiful models and to see my beautiful designs on them. It's super amazing," said Moilorba Konneh, K.D. Kollections.

Each year, designer Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste showcases his styles and helps put on the show providing local designers who look like him with a platform.

"Everybody is welcome, this is one of the most inclusive shows, when it comes to models, hair designers, makeup artists, the designers, but yeah city of brotherly love it wouldn’t make sense," said Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, designer.