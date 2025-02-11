Philly florists, restaurants brace for Eagles parade to overshadow Valentine's Day business

The Brief Philadelphia businesses now have to consider the Super Bowl parade in their Valentine’s Day planning. Restaurants who rely on the holiday said they’re extending Valentine’s Day specials through the weekend in case reservations need to be rescheduled. Mayor Cherelle Parker reassured restaurants the city is prepared and the parade will not interfere with reservations.



The Super Bowl parade celebrating the Eagles victory happens to fall on Valentine’s Day.

Philly businesses a bracing to expect fewer than normal amounts of sales due to the double-booked day.

What they're saying:

It’s a holiday many restaurants and businesses rely on, according to Aversa PR.

"What it means is that a lot of them count on a very large day to really pick up the entire cold months of January, February and March," the President and CEO Kory Aversa said.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to attend the parade, with 2018 attendance recording over 1.4 million.

Aversa said managing travel and plans will be tricky and recommends verifying reservations in advance, and canceling reservations early if patrons know they can’t make it ahead of time.

"Even if it’s last minute, don’t be bashful, they’re not going to be mad at you. At least let them know, I was planning on coming but we just can’t get there," said Aversa. "We know there will be different SEPTA lines, parking will be an issue and traffic into the city."

Philly restaurants

In Old City, Positano Coast is preparing for their annual Valentine’s Dinner by Candlelight and currently there are 600 reservations locked in for Friday.

"We’re hopeful that the parade won’t hurt business on Valentine’s Day but we are preparing to give the option that if people can’t get here because it’s too hard to get into the city or traffic jams or closures or whatever the case might be, they can come some other point in the weekend," said Rosita Lamberti, Director of Restaurants at Aldo Lamberti’s Family of Restaurants.

Lamberti Pizza and Market on Chestnut Street is also featuring heart-shaped pizzas this Valentine’s week, which is now extended through Saturday. They hope in addition to pizza grams this week, additional parade traffic will spill in for their pizzas by the slice, sandwiches and salads.

"Almost better than flowers and candy, who doesn’t love pizza," said Lamberti.

Philly florists

Ten Pennies Florist and Decorators is located on South Broad Street right along the parade route.

Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year at Ten Pennies, which on average sell between 200-400 floral arrangements during this holiday.

"Not your typical Valentine’s Day but you know the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, which we’re very proud of our Eagles and there’s nothing we can do," said manager Nicole Miles.

Ten Pennies will open on Friday for flower pickups, but said deliveries will be impossible during the parade. Instead, they’re delivering Valentine’s Day flowers earlier in the week on Wednesday and Thursday.

If you’d like to order Valentine’s Day flowers, Miles recommends calling florists as soon as possible or placing your order online before Friday.

Mayor Parker speaks out

Meanwhile, city leaders reassured that the parade would be over on time and not impact reservations, though some suggest it could be wishful thinking.

"We will be prepared. Nothing will interfere with our restaurant reservations on that evening. We will be done well before. You are to appear for dinner so don’t you dare touch any of those reservations you continue to come to Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.