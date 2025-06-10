Philly man charged with attempting to lure, sexually assault 12-year-old girl

The Brief Bruce Drelich, 60, of Philadelphia, has been charged with human trafficking and attempted sex crimes after officials say he arranged to sexually assault what he believed was a 12-year-old girl. The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.



A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempting to lure and sexually assault a child.

What we know:

A Philadelphia man accused of arranging to sexually assault what he believed was a 12-year-old girl, has been charged with human trafficking and attempted sex crimes, NJ officials say.

Bruce Drelich, 60, of Philadelphia, is charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking (1st degree), attempted human trafficking (2nd degree), luring (2nd degree), attempted aggravated sexual assault (2nd degree) and attempted endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct which would impair or debauch the morals (3rd degree).

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover law enforcement officer acting as a mother with a 12-year-old daughter was contacted on a mobile app by a user on April 5, 2025.

The officer told the user her daughter was 12 years old, and the user allegedly indicated that he was interested in having sex with the daughter while the mother watched, officials say.

The user then uploaded a picture of himself and identified himself as: Bruce.

Upon further investigation, officials found the user to be Bruce Drelich.

The 60-year-old and the undercover officer arranged to meet at a hotel in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Drelich allegedly made a reservation at the hotel for May 2, 2025. He arrived and was arrested by the authorities.

What's next:

DCJ Deputy Attorney General Michael Forte is prosecuting the case.

First-degree crimes carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $200,000.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

What they're saying:

"Sex crimes targeting children are some of the most disturbing matters my office investigates," said Attorney General Platkin. "This defendant tried to arrange the sexual assault of a child. Thanks to the diligent work of our investigators and prosecutors, he was arrested and charged without carrying out his plans."

"The internet is a dangerous place, providing a level of cover for people who are trying to conceal their dangerous criminal intentions," said DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton. "Child sex predators are lurking online, but they should know that we are out there too, always looking for them."

"The charges in this case represent some of the most heinous and reprehensible acts imaginable," said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "Human trafficking and the exploitation of a child are crimes that strike at the very core of our society’s values. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting children and bringing those who engage in such vile and predatory behavior to justice. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to ensure that individuals who commit these unspeakable acts are held fully accountable."