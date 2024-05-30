Philly Nike Dunks: Sneakerheads wrap around the block to buy Philly-inspired sneakers

Sneaker heads lined up outside a Philadelphia shoe store Thursday morning to get their hands (and feet) on a limited edition Philly-inspired pair of Nike Dunks.

A line of anxious customers wrapped around the block outside Lapstone & Hammer on Chestnut Street, with some waiting overnight for a chance to buy the shoes.

Store owner Brian Nadav helped design the custom kicks, telling FOX 29's Drew Anderson "Nike came to the city to learn about Philly."

"We didn't want just cheesesteaks and Liberty Bells and red, white and blue," Nadav said. "We wanted something authentic to tell the story of the city's grit, hardwork, this underdog mentality, the idea of the arts flourishing here."

Every detail and color featured on the shoes, which retail for $135, has a specific meaning. Nadav explained that the concrete gray color exemplifies the city's grit and the green laces represent Philadelphia's street signs, including yellow aglets that have the coordinates for City Hall.

One of the coolest features on the shoes is the gray Nike swoosh logo that Nadav said can wear away over time to reveal swirling colors that's an ode to Philly's burgeoning arts scene. The array of colors is also featured on the inside of the shoes.

"I feel honored and blessed to be here to represent Philly as a community," Nadav said.