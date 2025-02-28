Philly plane crash: Kensington woman opens clothing drive for NE families impacted by crash

The Brief A woman focuses a clothing drive for victims and families affected by the Northeast Philly plane crash last month. She received messages from families asking for coats. Those wishing to donate can contact her on Facebook.



It’s been a month since a medical jet fell out of the sky and crashed onto a Northeast Philadelphia street, killing all six on the plane and one person on the ground.

The deadline for small business owners impacted by the fiery crash to apply for thousands of dollars in emergency relief grants is Friday night at midnight.

One Philadelphia woman is on her own mission to help those affected by the tragedy in what started out as a small coat drive, has quickly become a lifeline for victims.

What we know:

Wanda Johnson held a coat drive earlier this month. She says she didn’t have a big turnout and brought dozens of items back home. She posted on social media hoping to find people in need. She says she received a message from a woman who said she lives near the plane crash site and that her family and several neighbors need coats and clothes.

Wanda displays bags of coats, pajamas, hats, gloves, and other clothing.

She also has personal hygiene items and toys. Everything in adult and child sizes. Some of the items are donated. Many are new with tags and still in the original packaging.

What they're saying:

Wanda realized who she should help right now after getting a message on social media in response to a post she made about donations for people in need.

"She said I live on Bradford Street. The airplane crash was here in the corner of my house. Can I get some coats for a couple of my neighbors and I have five children," read Johnson from her phone.

She immediately decided to focus her clothing drive on victims and families affected by the deadly plane crash a month ago in Northeast Philly.

"I just want to donate to these people and let them know that somebody else cares if something runs out," said Johnson who adds that the day of the crash is still unfathomable.

"All of a sudden something drops out the air and kills people and takes whatever they have. These hard-working people - they done lost everything, Everything," she said.

Big picture view:

She has a prayer for those affected by the plane crash.

"To find a place. To get a better start and this new start might be better than what they had. They're going to be blessed. They're going to be blessed. It takes time," she said.

What's next:

Those who want to donate can contact Johnson by messaging her on Facebook: @WandaCommunityEventInc.