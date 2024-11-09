Philly police investigate after woman's body found in shallow grave; person of interest sought

The body of a woman who went missing on Halloween was found in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood Thursday night, police sources say.

Philadelphia Police identified the victim as Melody Rivera, 29, on Friday. Rivera’s family said she leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and describe her as kind, funny and loving.

"We went every single day, hours, hours at a time looking for my sister," said Martha Lee Fred. "She didn’t deserve to be buried in a park. She didn’t deserve that."

Police were made aware Rivera was last seen on Halloween at 7 p.m. on the 900 block of Sanger Street.

On Thursday, police sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the victim's body was found buried in a shallow grave near Veree Road along Tustin Avenue.

After the victim was reported missing, police began investigating.

Sources say they looked into the alleged boyfriend of the victim, identified as Geovanni Otero, 29, and found he has a criminal history involving a gun case.

Otero was on parole for that case and had a GPS-tracking ankle monitor which sources say helped detectives narrow him down as a person of interest.

Based on the GPS tracker and more developing evidence, sources say police believe Otero killed the woman and brought her a few miles away to the scene in Fox Chase and buried her body.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Otero, who they’re calling a person of interest in the case.

"It’s an ongoing investigation. However, we still would like to talk to her boyfriend, Geovanni Otero, who’s also wanted by the State for parole violations, but we would like to speak to him as part of this investigation," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, Philadelphia Police Department.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding Otero’s whereabouts to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.

"On my soul, I won’t stop until justice for my sister is served," said Fred. "You’re going to be found wherever you are, they’re going to find you."