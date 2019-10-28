Philly police officer, 2 others injured after chase leads to crash in Mayfair

article

A police chase in Mayfair ended with a minor crash that injured a Philadelphia Police Department officer and two others.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Monday on the 6300 block of Brous Avenue.

Police said the officer was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be treated and released.

Two civilians were also injured in the crash. They are hospilized in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.