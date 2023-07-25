Philly police officer who died of medical emergency remembered as active member of church

The first of two funeral services for a Philadelphia police officer who died of a medical emergency while on-duty was held Tuesday night at her family's church.

Lynneice Hill-Smith, 44, died two weeks ago after authorities say she was found unresponsive in her patrol car that was parked in a South Philadelphia shopping mall.

Lynneice was most recently assigned to the department's third district, and was a member of the force for more than 20 years. She was also married to a fellow Philadelphia police officer.

The mother of three was remembered as a woman of God, and was an involved member of Jones Temple Church of God In Christ.

"This was her father's church, so she has really been with this church all her life, and a lot of people talk about it, she was also an evangelist," said close friend and funeral director Romaine Gibbs.

She called Lynneice and inspiration while serving in the church who was particularly interested in motivating the youth members of the church.

"Even prior to her death she was actually setting up to do summer programs, and summer bible camps for young people in the community," Gibbs said.

Lenaya Jackson worked alongside Lynneice with the church's youth and described her as the children's "leading and guiding light."

"We would go to Dorney Park and have bowling and skating outings, and things like that," Jackson said. "She just showered them with love all the time."

Members of the Philadelphia Police Department attended Tuesday's service. Lynneice's family members wore shirts bearing her badge number.

"If we have more individuals like her, it makes a difference in our community, and our city, and within the police department," ___ said. "Within the church we're definitely going to miss her."