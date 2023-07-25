Mom killed in ambush shooting across the street from crowded Philly park: 'Deeply troubling'

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a gunman who fired over two dozen shots at a mother as she sat in her car across the street from a crowded park in broad daylight.

Investigators say 32-year-old Tina Arroyo was in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic parked on the 500 block of East Louden Street Monday evening when she was killed in a hail of gunfire.

"She pulled up on this scene and within moments another vehicle pulls up and shoots her," Sgt. Eric Gripp said. "How quickly it happened and the callousness of all of it is deeply troubling."

Police believe the unknown shooter opened fire from inside a white SUV with tinted windows. More than a dozen bullets tore through Arroyo's car, some hitting her in the face and chest.

The brazen shooting happened around 6 p.m., while an estimated 100 people were enjoying the late day sunlight in a park across the street.

"These are communities were people live," Gripp said. "There is everyday life going on, children outside playing, and we have individuals out there firing indiscriminately without care."

Investigators believe the ambush shooting was not a random act. They've asked anyone with information about the murder to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.