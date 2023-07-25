Video: Unruly crowds outnumbers police, overwhelms Philly gas station parking lot

As police in Philadelphia search for those who were involved in a massive car meet-up that injured officers, a Temple student who witnessed the chaos shared what she saw early Sunday morning.

Sydney Fiore-Kral, a Junior, shot a video from her friend's balcony that overlooked North Broad Street where police say an unruly crowd on ATVs, dirt bikes and other vehicles swelled to 500 people.

She said they called police multiple times about the crowd, but by the time they arrived they "couldn't do anything about it." Video shows the crowd overwhelming the nearby Sunoco parking lot.

"There was a police officer shoved, I think the car was trying to move out of the Sunoco, and someone shoved the officer right in the middle of it," Fiore-Kral told FOX 29.

Authorities reported that an officer who was hit by a car during the chaos broke his ankle. Other officers were treated for more minor injuries at local hospital, according to police.

As the investigation continues, the Philadelphia Police Foundation announced a set of grants totaling more than half a million dollars to combat crime and enhance safety.

The grants include 80 new patrol motorcycles, which officials say will be used for responding to car meet-ups, and ATV and dirt bikes on city streets.

"We’re able to keep a better eye on them and follow them into areas where generally a car itself can’t, we also use them basically to see where these people are staging," Philadelphia Highway Patrol Commanding Officer Daniel O'Connor said Tuesday.

Fiore-Kral hopes these investments, which Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says will "revitalize" the police fleet, will help prevent similar dangerous crowds in the future.